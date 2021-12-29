Pan-Yoruba groups meet, promise to ensure only pro-restructuring presidential candidate emerges

About 57 pan-Yoruba groups including the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Oodua Nationalist Coalition (ONAC), Agbekoya, South West Students Coalition (SWSC), Oodua Liberation Movement (OLM), Oodua Self Determination Alliance (OSDA), Itsekiri Salvation Front (ISF), Network of South West Vigilante (NSWV), South West Professionals (SOWPROF), among others, have promised to ensure that the 2023 presidential poll produces a candidate that will restructure the country and resolve the national question.

The groups equally promised that the exercise must produce a Yoruba candidate or risk a popular uprising.

This was just as they said that political parties should know that the 2023 elections would be different as it was not going to be about the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but about the people on the streets.

The pan-Yoruba groups gave this position in a communiqué issued and signed by Sunday Akinnuoye, Femi Agbana and Mrs Ganiat Toriola at the end of the parley they held on Tuesday in Lagos.

The groups noted that they were aware of presidential aspirants in Yorubaland but warned that the multiplicity of presidential candidates in Yorubaland would be counterproductive.

The pan-Yoruba groups said that the Yoruba people must make the choice of who should represent their interest at the national level and not for the candidates to impose themselves as representing the Yoruba slot.

“We shall ensure this does not happen. The Yoruba people must decide their presidential candidate and work genuinely for him,” the groups said.

