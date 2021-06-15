Police to prosecute blacksmiths making weapons for phone snatchers in Kano

Metro
By Kola Oyelere - Kano 
Police to prosecute blacksmiths
FILE PHOTO
The Kano State Police Command has warned blacksmiths to stop making weapons including knives and cutlasses used by phone snatchers to attack their victims.
The command said it will henceforth prosecute blacksmiths and weapon suppliers alongside suspected phone snatchers in the state.
The command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the decision is to curtail the menace of phone snatching in the state.
He said: “We have convened a meeting with blacksmiths in May this year to stem the supply of weapons to phone snatchers.
“The command has also ordered Divisional Police Officers to arrest any blacksmith found making lethal weapons.
“We are warning the blacksmiths to know that they also have a role to play in ensuring security in Kano State.”
Meanwhile, some blacksmiths who spoke with Nigerian Tribune said they have since stopped producing the banned weapons.
A blacksmith at Sharada Market, Ibrahim Abbas, said the blacksmiths are ready to comply with any order that will promote security in the state.
Abbas said: “I have been a blacksmith for 20 years and have no profession other than this. I have made tools for butchers, carpenters, and farmers and I’m ready to do anything that will clean the image of my profession.”
Another blacksmith with about 16 years of experience, Muhammed Isyaku, said he and his colleagues will report anyone who orders weapons to the police.
He added that: “With this business, I managed to obtain an NCE and take care of my family so I’ll not do anything that will cause trouble for me.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Metro

Five persons killed, two injured, 10 others kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger…

Metro

Nine killed in communal clash, as herders kill two, raze houses in Agatu

Metro

FCT taskforce kicks as truck driver runs over VIO official in Abuja

Metro

Gunmen abduct female worshipper inside Anglican Church in Imo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More