Police to investigate proposed Adamawa nude beach party

Adamawa State Police Command has said it will investigate the proposed nude beach party being speculated to hold on Sunday in a section of the state capital.

Findings gathered that arrangement for the nude beach party had reached an advance stage before it was halted by the police.

Recall that this development is happening some days after a similar sex party in Kaduna was disrupted by the police.

It was gathered that advertisement for the Yola beach nude party, scheduled to hold on Sunday, has been in circulation on the social media platforms since last week.

According to the advert, the participants must be adults and would have to pay N2,000 gate fee at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Suleiman Yahya Nguroje, said the commissioner of police had ordered for a full investigation into the matter.

He said anyone found involved will be arrested and possibly prosecuted, saying, “the command will not condone any show or event that will cause outrage.

“The CP has ordered an investigation to unravel the sponsors and venue of the said beach party. The command will not allow any immoral act that could cause outrage in the society,” he said.

