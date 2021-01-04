COVID-19 is real, observe all protocols, Alibaba tells Nigerians

Nigerian Comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, in an Instagram post warned Nigeria to observe all COVID-19 protocols, saying the virus is real.

Alibaba shared his experience with coronavirus in a video he posted on Monday.

He, however, advised Nigerians to desist from describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a scam.

The comedian also sympathised with all those who have loved a lost one to the virus and appreciated the Lagos State government and other caregivers who are risking their lives.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

“I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses.

“I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon… you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi@maryamuwai@itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me.

“COVID is real. Observe all the protocols. People are dying. And it’s not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.