By: Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

Tony Elumelu, the founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has charged National Population Commission (NPC) to deliver to Nigerians a census that meets the public acceptability criteria.

Elumelu who spoke at a high-level partners engagement to galvanize support for the 2023 population and housing census, in Abuja, also maintained that Nigeria needs a credible exercise that is devoid of errors to put the nation into the right economic perspective

Elumelu emphasized that the outcome of the 2023 census must be acceptable and should not lead to rancour in society.

“The last time a census was done in Nigeria was in 2006, and even then, it was recorded that there were 140 million Nigerians. It is projected that this 200 million-plus population will grow to over 400 million by 2050, which will make Nigeria the third most populous country in the world.

“The upcoming census is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s development as it provides an opportunity to provide accurate data, which will serve as a tool for policymakers, private sector actors and civil society organizations.

“The census will affect how we allocate resources in Nigeria and so many important decisions. It is pertinent that the process is credible and above fault. I, therefore, call on the NPC to conduct a census that meets the public acceptability criteria.”

