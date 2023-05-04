In a daring act of criminality, 12 individuals were kidnapped by armed gunmen on Tuesday while travelling on the Afuze-Auchi road near the Ihevbe community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to reports, the victims were forcibly taken into the bush after their vehicle was halted by the kidnappers.

However, in a commendable display of bravery and efficient police work, operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rescued two of the kidnapped victims from the clutches of their abductors.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the rescue of the two victims but stated that the exact number of individuals kidnapped was yet to be ascertained.

“The police command is aware of the kidnapping. Two of the victims have been rescued by the police, but we can’t ascertain the number of the persons kidnapped because there is nobody to give an account of the number.

The rescued victims are receiving treatment at the hospital,” Nwabuzor said.

He also revealed that a bush combing exercise was already in progress to rescue the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

