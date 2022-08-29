Police rescue 22-yr-old man accused of child theft from angry mob

A 22-year-old man, Ayomide Fawehinmi, was over the weekend rescued from a mob in the Empire area of Lagos State by the police after he was accused of child theft.

Fawehinmi reportedly lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop, disposed of his phone and was taking him away when suspicious residents of the area intervened.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police said: “Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have rescued one Ayomide Fawehinmi ‘m’ aged 22 from a mob for allegedly stealing a child at the Empire area of Surulere.”

He added that “the suspect was rescued and thereafter arrested after a distress call was received from members of the community about the mob action.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.”

According to the police spokesperson, “the suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel android phone to cut off communication with his mother.

“While the boy has been rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, the investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability. The suspect would be arraigned contingent on the outcome of the investigation.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commended residents of Lagos State for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious persons/happenings and sternly warned members of the public to desist from jungle justice as it is a crime in itself.

