Police recruitment: Successful candidates to check application status on recruitment portal

The Nigeria Police Force has invited candidates who participated in the medical screening exercise of the 2021 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, policerecruitment.gov.ng .

This announcement was made by the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday.

Successful candidates, thereafter, are advised to print out their Invitation Slip and proceed to the Police Training College/School indicated against their names. The training exercise for successful candidates commences on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The Force, while congratulating successful candidates, encourages them to check the recruitment portal for further information and directives that would aid their preparations in reporting for training.

They are equally enjoined to note that the documentation of new recruits in the training colleges/schools opens on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and closes on Sunday, July 30, 2022.

Any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer.

