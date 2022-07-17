Seyi Alaba takes over as president of LBSAA South Western zone

The Managing Director of PG Security, Seyi Alaba, has been inaugurated as the new President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) South Western zone.

Alabi takes over the leadership of the association following the expiration of the tenure of Mr Harrison Ero, who led the South Western zone of the LBSAA for five years.

He was inaugurated alongside other executives at a handing-over ceremony held at Best Western Plus in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event started with two speakers; Vikram Gursahaney, Co-founder/Executive Director of Polyfilm Packaging Nigeria Limited and Kawthar Bola Odukoya, the Co-founder/ Executive Director of Vanguard Pharmacy Limited, who spoke on the theme: ‘Entrepreneurship Journey…Thriving in the Present Times’.

Before assuming this new role, Alaba was the President of his class, OMP22, for two conservative terms.

Alaba appreciated the members for trusting him with their votes and also commended the outgoing members of the executive for laying a good foundation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While speaking on his agenda for the association, he said: “The outgoing executives have done so well, they laid a very solid and good foundation. We the new executives will like to build on the foundation they have laid and do more than what they have done.

“One of our priorities will be to strengthen our membership and get more members to participate, to increase the bonding and also to look at the opportunities within us and how we can learn from one another.

“Most of us are business owners and with the current economic situation, there are a lot of challenges and we need to come together to learn.”

He further appealed to the members to support the new executives as they have supported the outgoing executives so that they can achieve a lot of success together.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Alumni Relations Director of Lagos Business School (LBS), Henry Adoh, commended the new executives, saying, “we have capable people to manage the South Western zone.





“My advice is for them to keep together, stay committed, keep the communications open and plan for the activities that will engage alumni in the South-West region. If they do that, more people in the South-West will be engaged with the association,” he said.

In his remarks, the outgoing President, Harrison Ero, advised the new executives to keep up the good work that the outgoing excos have started.

“The pillar has been set, the structures are already on ground. So, they should just take it off from that point and take it to a new height.”

Shettima: Muslim-Christian Ticket Should Have Been Considered By APC, Tinubu — Afenifere

Seyi Alaba takes over as president of LBSAA South Western zone