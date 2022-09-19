Police recover 5-month-old baby sold by her own mother in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State police command has recovered and reunited a five-month-old baby sold out by her biological mother out of frustration and hardship.

The commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba disclosed this in a statement signed by the police public relation officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, and made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

According to Anyanwu, “Ola Echegbu Chima, a 20yr old girl, a native of Amangwu Edda in Afikpo-South L.G.A was impregnated out of wedlock in the year, 2021, by Jonah Ogbonna Ogbuagu of same address.

“On 12th April 2022, she put to bed, but a few days after sold the child to Elechi Ann Mma, owner of a local maternity home and native of Ezi Okpani, Evuma village in Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi State, who was already arrested for another offense of child-trafficking.

“So on behalf of Ebonyi State police command, I am handing over the baby recovered through the joint efforts of SP Philip Agu-led Crack Squad and SP Miliscent Amad-led D7 team of detectives attached to the SCIID in Abakaliki, back to his biological mother, Ola Echegbu Chima for care and upkeep pending further developments.” He said

Anyanwu onbehalf of the commissioner, encourage good-spirited members of the public and philanthropists to feel free and express the milk of human kindness in them by giving care and hope to the mother and child.

Recall that on 15th September, 2022, a three-year old boy, Testimony who was stolen, sold and resold by a syndicate of child-traffickers from Rivers, Ebonyi and Enugu States, was handed over to his biological mother also.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Is Ethan Nwaneri, English Premier League’s Youngest Player Ever?

Nigerian born Arsenal wonderkid, Ethan Nwaneri, made history on Sunday when he became the youngest player ever to play in the English Premier League after coming off the bench for Fabio Vieira in a 3-0 win against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old…

Police recover 5-month-old baby sold by her own mother in Ebonyi

Fire Guts Seven Flats In Kwara

Early Sunday morning inferno reportedly engulfed a building of about seven flats in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State. Tribune Online gathered that the incident that happened at about 2:58 am was caused by a power surge…

Police recover 5-month-old baby sold by her own mother in Ebonyi





2023: Peter Obi Lacks Capacity To Solve Security Challenges ― Oshiomhole

Two-term Edo State governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, lacks the capacity to address the security challenges facing the country…