Private universities, future of tertiary education development in Nigeria – Bowen VC

The Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Professor Joshua Ogunwole has declared that private universities remain the indispensable factor for the future of tertiary education development and its sustenance in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Directorate of Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the university, Toba Adaramola and made available to Nigerian Tribune online at the end of the 3-day comprehensive retreat organized for the principal officials of the institution, in respect of university Senate members, Academic and Non-Academic Directors University to discuss how to navigate the way forward to the greatness of the Ivory Tower. It was held at the Mic Com Goff, Ada, Osun State recently.

According to the Vice Chancellor, there is no room for every staff in the university t to rest on their oars, but to be determined to be great, and ready to take a leap to discover how to be greater than our past good record of achievements, saying that results and not sentiment are most desired.

Speaking further he said: “ Private universities are the future of tertiary education in Nigeria. In this light, Bowen is more ready for quality teaching with rich learning in a research environment to produce high-quality graduates and research output, and achieve productive partnerships and platforms for sharing ideas to meet global practices.

“The University has exited inflexion point at the most challenging times for others and the onus rest on us to manage our exit well because no company survives two inflexion points in a decade, we have been paying our salaries promptly, and God has also been helping the university on infrastructural amenities,” he said.

Professor Joshua Ogunwole used the opportunity to appreciate his colleagues for the cooperation received so far and the accruable laurels some of which are Homegrown Smart School Hub (SsHub), virtual examination with online supervision, improved discipline, zero level cultism and drug, to mention but few, ‘’let us be Africans who see themselves as brothers and sisters in all we do for us to get the desired result. “ Innovate or die”, he said.

Speaking in the same vein on the occasion, the invited guest speaker for the retreat, Professor Gregory Erhabor who spoke on the team and the leader bonding for great success, charged the participants to embrace challenges, and healthy competition because a great team produces measurable outstanding success. He also urged them to face reality as it is, and not as it used to be, focusing on the desirable achievements.

Similarly, Professor Emmanuel Akintayo emphasized the development of top-level research and publishing culture in his paper, as he charged members to increase their focus on research inputs to get a favourable research outcome.

Some of the distinguished senior officers in the university present at the event included the Deputy Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Oluwatosin. Atobatele, Professor Grace Olutayo, Professor Agaptus Nwozor,

Others were, Dr Adebola Aderibigbe, Dr Halleluyah Aworinde and the University Chaplain- Rev. Dr Gideon Akanbi.

