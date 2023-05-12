Kwara State Police Command on Friday paraded two jailbirds suspected to be members of notorious four-man inter-state robbery gang for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery in Ilorin, the state capital.

Parading the armed robbery suspects among other suspected criminals in Ilorin, the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, said that the two suspects, Olaoye Oladapo (male) and Isaac Idowu (male), allegedly snatched one unregistered Volkswagen Golf car at gunpoint.

The Police boss said that Oladapo confessed to have just been released from prison after serving a prison term of three years, adding that Idowu had just been given state pardon from prison.

“On April 17, 2023 at about 2205hours, one Tijani Wasiu ‘male’ of Alalubosa Area Kishi, Oyo state reported at E Division Kulende, Ilorin that at Amala Place, along Fate Road, Ilorin, he was intercepted by four masked armed men and his unregistered Volkswagen Golf 3 saloon car was snatched under gun point.

“Investigation into the matter led police detectives from the command to Bida in Niger State where one Olaoye Oladapo was arrested in possession of the stolen vehicle and he confessed to be one of the robbers that snatched the vehicle from the victim.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect, Isaac Idowu ‘male’ who took part in the robbery operation.

“Efforts to arrest other suspects still at large is ongoing.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspects are members of notorious robbery gang terrorizing some parts of the state and of the habit of shooting their victims to death during such operations.

“Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation”, he said.

Also, the Police Command paraded three males and two females, namely, Aluku Ridwan ‘Male’, Kabiru Fatai ‘Male’, Saadu Alubu ‘Male’, Aminah Muhammed ‘Female’ and Zainab Lawal ‘Female’, for being members of secret cult and belonging to gang of thieves.

Exhibits found on them include dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, quantities of hard drugs suspected to be ‘ICE’ and two knives.





“On 26/04/2023 at about 2300hrs operatives attached to the Anti robbery section of the State Command acting raided a black spot around Gambari/Oja gboro area and discovered at Kokewu-Kobere area, Oja Gboro a criminal hideout, where five suspects were arrested with incriminating items such as dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, some quantity of hard drugs called “ice” and other dangerous weapons. Investigation conducted revealed that the arrested suspects are members of secret cults that terrorize innocent citizens of the area and dispossessing them of valuable properties.

“All the suspects would be charged in court at conclusion of investigation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE