Security operatives in Ondo state are on the trail of some assailants who hacked a 70- year old trader, Alhaja Khadijat Falekulo, to death in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which occurred in the Sabo area of Ondo town, was said to have been macheted on the neck when the gunmen invaded his residence under the pretence of buying foodstuff.

Speaking on the incident, the 97-year-old mother of the deceased explained that her daughter attended to the assailants, who pretended they wanted to buy foodstuffs.

The mother of the deceased explained that the man, however, brought out a cutlass, inflicting injuries on her neck and ensuring she have gave up before they left the house.

According to her, the deceased begged the hoodlums before they killed her, but all her pleas fell on deaf ears, and killed her daughter.

She said the men ransacked the room of the deceased and made away with her jewelry and other valuables.

The mother said: “I saw the people when they came, and I begged them to kill me and let my daughter go, but they insisted that it was Alhaja they wanted to kill, and they cut off her neck and set her room ablaze,”

One of the neighbours, Mrs. Gladys Fasominu, explained that some hoodlums had invaded Alhaja’s home a few days before the ugly incident, carting away some jewelry and beads.

She said, “I was called when the incident happened, and we rushed Alhaja to the hospital after finding her in her pool of blood in her room.

“We can’t explain how she was killed because it was after the incident that we found her body in the room.

“The assailants also wet her corpse and the room after killing her and set the room on fire. It was the smoke that woke other occupants of the house, and we took her remains to the morgue.





Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said detectives from the command had commenced into the matter and are on the trail of the suspects involved in the killing of the 70-year-old trader.