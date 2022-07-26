Police on top of Abuja security, no cause for concern — IGP

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday allayed the fears of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and its environs over the increasing cases of insecurity in recent times, saying that the Nigeria Police Force is on top of the situation. 

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.”

“The IGP has ordered for additional deployment of assets to strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged with robust intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies. 

“All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the police and other security agencies in making sure that they will forestall any ugly incidences in and around the FCT.” 

 

