VP Local Surgery: Peter Obi Joins Nigerians To Laud Osinbajo, Says Other Leaders Should Emulate Him

After his successful surgery at Duchess Hospital, Lagos, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the Nigerian leaders to emulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to stay back home for their medical treatments.

Prof Osinbajo checked into the Duchess International Hospital at Ikeja, Lagos State, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, for a surgical procedure on his thigh bone to repair a fracture on his leg due to recurrent pain from a long-time injury associated with the game of squash.

However, the VP’s patronage of the Nigerian hospital had since got many Nigerians talking on various social media platforms with many commending him for his show of faith in the Nigerian health sector.

As a result, the VP has been receiving a torrent of wishes across the country from the Nigerian people at home and abroad, who continue to wish him well and pray for him.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and a two-term Anambra State governor, has also joined other Nigerians and well-wishers in sending their prayers and wishes to the Vice President, who has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.

Via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Obi wrote: “My prayers & thoughts are with my dear elder brother, @ProfOsinbajo, as he is discharged from the hospital after his successful surgical operation. I sincerely wish him a quick and full recovery.

“His choice of following through with the medical rehabilitation process in Nigeria is commendable. As Nigerian leaders, we must restore confidence in our healthcare delivery institutions by patronising and investing robustly in them. -PO”