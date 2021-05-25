Police on the trail of killers of madwoman allegedly found with human parts, AK-47 rifles

Police in Lagos State are on the trail of members of the mob that set a mentally challenged woman ablaze for allegedly being in possession of three babies and three AK-47 rifles.

The state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti Yaba to take over the investigations of the incident.

The mentally challenged woman was on Monday set ablaze by people around Abule. Ado after some unknown persons had raised the alarm.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday said “the Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the killing and setting ablaze of a mentally challenged woman, who was alleged to have been in possession of a stolen baby and three (3) AK 47 rifles at Abule Ado, under the bridge, Festac Area of Lagos State on Monday 24th May, 2021.”

According to him, “based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze by some hoodlums in the area on the allegation of being in possession of a baby and three AK 47 rifles.

“The command wishes to state categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as the investigation revealed that no baby and AK 47 rifles were found in her possession neither were they recovered by the perpetrators or the police. It’s just a clear case of murder.”

Adejobi also stated that “the Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba-Lagos for proper investigation and the culprits should be arrested and charged to court with murder.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, also warned against jungle justice which is inhumane, criminal and detrimental to smooth Administration of Criminal Justice in Lagos and in Nigeria at large.

He equally warned that the command will not tolerate such act as the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone or group of persons who engage in jungle justice in the state.

