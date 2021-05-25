Obama, others commemorate anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

The first African-American president of the United States, Barrack Obama on Tuesday took to his social media to mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

Tribune Online reports that Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by a police officer, Derek Chauvin who has since been tried and convicted.

In his statement, Obama said: “George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police, parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope.

“Today, more people in more places are seeing the world more clearly than they did a year ago. It’s a tribute to all those who decided that this time would be different and that they, in their own ways, would help make it different.

“When injustice runs deep, progress takes time. But if we can turn words into action and action into meaningful reform, we will, in the words of James Baldwin, “cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it.”

Americans and others from around the world also commemorated Floyd’s death with comments on social media using the #GeorgeFloyd and #BlackLivesMatters hashtags.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…