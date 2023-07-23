A Senior Police officer from the Ondo state command was on Sunday, killed in a hit-and-run accident around Ifon/Sobe road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The senior officer who was on duty was hit at the checkpoint was said to have stopped the driver who refused to wait and knocked down the police officer, who died on the spot.

According to a source, who explained that the officer and some other men were on the axis of the road to check the activities of criminals, especially kidnappers who have been tormenting the residents of the communities.

He, however, said the driver did not stop after hitting the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and said the policemen gave the driver a hot chase, suspecting the driver might be one of the kidnappers in the area.

He said the driver of the vehicle was chased from Ifon where the incident happened to a military checkpoint at the boundary of Ondo and Edo where he was arrested.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect has been arrested for the killing of the police officer.

She explained that it was a case of hit-and-run but said the driver was arrested after a hot chase to the military checkpoint.

She said “While the police on duty were trying to stop him (driver) in some of the checkpoints but he didn’t stop. So, our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around Ifon.

“The driver swapped and hit an ASP and the officer died immediately and the unidentified driver fled the scene immediately after the accident occurred.

“The driver, was, however, pursued and fortunately for us, he (driver) was arrested by the military men at Sobe in Edo state.”

She said the remains of the police officer has been deposited in the morgue.





