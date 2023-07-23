The Lagos State Taskforce led by its Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, on Sunday, cleared the railway’s corridor on the Agege axis of the Metropolis during one of its planned exercises designed to restore sanity along the railway corridors of the State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, of Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

Jejeloye revealed that the exercise was intended to deter some people from conducting business on the rail tracks and to stop them from putting obstacles in the way of trains’ efficient operation.

He said “The activities of these traders are defacing the outlook of the rail tracks by setting up these slums and makeshift buildings here, but we will make sure that we leave no form of environmental crime unchecked.

“We have made an irreversible decision to carry out operations and remain here to discourage them from returning. This singular operation is just the tip of the iceberg but the major activities are coming up in the coming weeks.”