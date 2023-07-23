Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun States, have arrested a fifty-year-old Benin Republic national, Poni Bada, for attempting to use his son for ritual.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, Ari Muhammed Alli, disclosed this to newsmen over the weekend.

The police boss said that the suspect was arrested in the Sango Ota area of Ogun State when he was taking his 9-year-old son, Agbe Bada, to a herbalist in the Ilaro area, also in Ogun State.

The suspect had reportedly lied to his son, telling him that he was bringing him to Nigeria to work as a houseboy through his brother, Benjamin Balobi.

Balobi reportedly arranged for the 9-year-old boy to work as a houseboy, but the father complained that the money being paid for the boy was too small.

It was gathered that after the boy had worked for a month at one Baba Shina’s house as a houseboy, his father then told Balobi that the money they were paying his son was insufficient.

The suspect told newsmen, “I came to Nigeria on May 30, 2023, to meet my brother Benjamin Balobi at Ilaro, with the plan to use my son as a houseboy, but when the money paid to him was not enough, I then thought of using him for money ritual.”

“Balobi told me he doesn’t know any herbalist that can help me with the money ritual, but he promised to help me tell his friends who may know someone.”

He continued, “But he later informed one Ige Koshelu about the plan, and Koshelu promised to get back to us. After a while, he came and told Balobi that he had found someone who will take us to a herbalist’s house in Sango.”

Balobi also confessed to the attempt to use the 9-year-old boy for ritual, saying, “Bada then called me to help him get a place where his son could work as a housemaid. After a few days, I told him the one I saw promised to pay N5,000 monthly.”

“To my surprise, he brought the boy and he worked for a month. But suddenly, he changed his mind, stating that the monthly salary was too small and decided to use him for ritual,” Balobi added.





AIG Alli warned criminals in Lagos and Ogun States to relocate from the zone or be fully ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The police boss also described the appointment of the new Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as a step in the right direction in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full text: See Obi’s written address to Tinubu

Labour Party legal team, led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Thursday, filed their final written address in response to…

46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

Security and health experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of…

PHOTOS: ‘I’ll never be broke in life’, reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu daughter’s graduation party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his…

Subsidy: 10 ways to reduce fuel consumption

Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in…

Messi scores on debut as Inter Miami wins league cup match

Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as they secured a victory over…

The spread of diphtheria

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in…