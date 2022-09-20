Police nab 15 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims, recover arms in Oyo

Police have arrested fifteen suspected kidnappers at various locations in addition to the rescue of victims and recovery of assorted firearms, and ammunition at various locations in Oyo state.

This was confirmed by the commissioner of police, Adewale Williams while parading the suspects before newsmen in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The suspects who were identified as Abolaji AbdulAzeez, Alese, Adewale Abolarinwa, Buba Bello, Monday Maleek, Austine Clement, Lanre Divian, and David Jeremiah were picked up from their various hideouts in Oyo state.

Others are: Mohammadh Abdulahi, Umar Mohammed, Abubakar Umaru Hadari Mohammadu, Ibrahim Taiwo, Mohammadu Taiwo and Mohammadu Bello.

The police commissioner disclosed that some of the suspected kidnappers are noted for intercepting parents while conveying their children and wards to their respective schools in Ibadan and its environs.

He disclosed that on 21st July, 2022 at about 0830hrs, one MRS OKAFOR PATIENCE was conveying her children to school in a Toyota Rav-4 Jeep and on getting to Orita Challenge area, Ibadan, she was intercepted by some members of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate who were heavily armed with sophisticated firearms and some other dangerous weapons.

‘The kidnappers then proceeded in bundling the said MRS OKAFOR PATIENCE, into one ML-350N Mercedes Benz Jeep which they drove off the scene, whisking her away to an unknown destination from where they subsequently contacted her relatives.





Also on 28th August 2022, the same syndicate, on 28th August, 2022, intercepted one Atitebi Ganiyat who was conveying her 8-year old son to school in a Toyota Highlander Jeep along Felele link road, Lagos/Ibadan expressway. Fortunately, the 8-yrear old boy was abandoned in the Highlander Jeep at SAGAMU area of OGUN State.

Sequel to these developments, painstaking investigations continued by the Command Monitoring Unit led to the arrest of some of the suspects.

In furtherance of the above, (2)two pump action riffles, (3) three live cartridges, an ML-350 Mercedes Benz Jeep, a Toyota Corolla Vehicle which they used for the criminal activities and cash sum of two million, five hundred thousand naira which was part of the ransom they collected from the second victim was recovered from the suspects.

Six additional vehicles; one Honda Element Jeep, One Lexus 350 Car, Nissan Cabster, one Honda Accord Car, One Toyota Matrix Car and a Nissan Micra Car which they later confessed to have purchased from the proceeds of the criminal venture were also recovered from the suspects.

Upon questioning, the suspects confessed to the crime and other series of high profile kidnapping incidents previously executed in Oyo State. Investigation still continues and further developments will be communicated in due course,

Items recovered include; two pump action riffles, three live cartridges, one Toyota Corrola car, one ML-350 Mercedes Benz Jeep, One Lexus ES350 car and One Honda Element Jeep.

The list also include; one NISSAN cabster vehicle, one Honda Accord car, one Toyota matrix car and One NISSAN micra car.