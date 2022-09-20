Senate effects minor reshuffle of standing committees

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate standing committees.

Following the announcement, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP Kebbi North), now chairs the committee of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Also, Senator Smart Adeyemi(APC Kogi-West) who was the former chairman of committee on Aviation has been moved to Chair the committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, Senator Biodun Olujimi(PDP Ekiti South) formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies has been assigned to Chair the committee on Aviation.

Also the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbata, is to head the committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi(PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies.

