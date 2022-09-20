President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate standing committees.

Following the announcement, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP Kebbi North), now chairs the committee of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Also, Senator Smart Adeyemi(APC Kogi-West) who was the former chairman of committee on Aviation has been moved to Chair the committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, Senator Biodun Olujimi(PDP Ekiti South) formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies has been assigned to Chair the committee on Aviation.

Also the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbata, is to head the committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi(PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps Raise Alarm Over Plot To Sink Nigeria Through Fuel Subsidy

THE House of Representatives on Monday raised the alarm over alleged plans to sink the country through the controversies trailing the fuel subsidy regimee….

How We Lured Our Victim, Killed Him To Get Part Of His Wealth —Okada Riders

Two suspected killers of one Oguntade Wasiu have narrated how they lured him into a site in the guise of showing him a piece of land he desired to buy, killed him and took his motorcycle and mobile phone to have a share of the money they believed he was making from being a Yahoo boy (internet fraudster))…

ASUU Strike Only Affects Federal Universities ― APC Youth Leader

Amidst the protracted seven months strike by university lecturers, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel has faulted the approach of the body of university lecturers, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU))…

Senate effects minor reshuffle of standing committees

Behold, The Youngest King In South-West, Nigeria; Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya





In 2019, Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state registered its name in the list of communities where minors become traditional rulers with the ascension of 16 year old Senior Secondary II student, Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya, Akinghare II,who was enthroned as the new Ojima Arujale of Okelusee…

Senate effects minor reshuffle of standing committees