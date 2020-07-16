The Port Harcourt residence of the former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh was taken over by men of the Nigerian Police Force at the early hours of today, Thursday, 16th July.

While confirming the incident to Legislative Correspondents who inquired about an update on the ongoing investigative hearing into the activities of NDDC, being held at the instance of the House Committee on NDDC Affairs, chaired by Hon. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, she alleged that the Police officers attempted to break the main door leading into her apartment.

“This morning at about 4.30 I was trying to get ready to catch the first flight to Abuja to come for my testimony thing. So I wondered to learn that Police people at in my house, so I now ask my girl to check.

She said the police people said I should follow them and I say this morning, what if they keep me till 4, 5 o’clock there.

“I’m not following anybody.”

Suddenly there was a grave silence as Mrs Nunieh curiously asked her girl, “where are you going?”

She later informed the Correspondents saying: “I don’t know whether they are trying to break my door,” then the phone was switched off.

Recall that the House Committee on NDDC had invited Mrs Nunieh to speak on her role while serving as acting Managing Director of NDDC.

Recall that Mrs Nunieh had last week informed the Senate of her travail in the hands of a Senator whom she slapped while attempting to sexual harassment her.

