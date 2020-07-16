 NASS management moves to bar  Sani-Omolori from accessing premises

There is a heightened security presence at the National Assembly complex on Thursday, in a bid to prevent the embattled Clerk of the National Assembly Mohammed Ataba Sani- Omolori from the National Assembly.
Nigerian Tribune gathered that the security presence was a measure adopted by the management of the national assembly to prevent San–Omolori from accessing the precinct of the National assembly complex needless his office.
details soon…
