Police kill suspected kidnapper in Edo, recover N240,000

By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
In a renewed onslaught against violent criminals in Edo State, the police killed a suspected kidnapper while a total sum of N240,000 was recovered from the dead suspect.

The Edo State Police deputy spokesperson, Ms Jennifer Iwegbu who disclosed this in Benin Monday said that the action took place on Sunday, September 11 at Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Iwegbu explained that the operation happened when the police were operationalizing their routine ambush techniques in the Northern senatorial zone of the state.

According to her, the team which was led by the local Divisional Police Officer(DPO) at Agbede encountered the hoodlums while on routine ambush operation along the pipeline axis of Ughiole forest in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

She said that the patrol team suddenly encountered the hoodlums who were suspected to be kidnappers emerging from the forest.

Furthermore, she added that on sensing the presence of police operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in a fierce gun duel while trying to escape into the forest, noting that it was during the shootout that one of the kidnappers was fatally injured and later died.

Iwegbu disclosed that other members of the syndicate escaped into the forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Apart from the cash recovered from the dead kidnapper, she said that other items included one locally made gun, amulets and charms, assuring that effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members as intense bush combing is currently ongoing.

