A notorious armed robbery suspect has been shot dead by operatives of Nekede Police Division under the Imo State Police Command.

The suspect was part of a syndicate specialising in terrorizing the Federal Polytechnic Nekede and its environs.

According to a statement issued by the Imo State Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the police received a distress call on Tuesday about an ongoing robbery at Sokotext Lodge, along Amaeze Road, by Federal Polytechnic Nekede back-gate.

On sighting the police operatives, the hoodlums opened fire but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police, who engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

One of the armed robbery syndicates was neutralized while others escaped to the adjourning bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

The operatives recovered arms including a locally-made pistol, a machete, a mask, criminal charms, four laptops, three power banks, an iPhone, three canvass, two bags of clothes and beverages, and a pair of palm slippers.

The corpse of the suspect was deposited at the Federal Medical Center Owerri. A discreet investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, commended the operatives for their courageous display of gallantry.

He asserted that the command would not relent in flushing out all criminally-minded elements from the state while charging the Command’s operatives to sustain the tempo in stemming down the tide of arm robbery in the state.

He also called on the well-meaning residents of the state, in particular, hospitals, clinics, and other first aid outlets, to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries in their vicinity to the nearest police stations.

