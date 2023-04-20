Aare Akogun Muslumi of Oyo State, Alhaji Idris Abiola-Ajimobi has urged Muslim faithful to remain faithful to Allah even after the holy month of Ramadan.

Ajimobi who made the call in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued through his Media Aide, Lateef Alade, also called on Nigerians to fervently eschew acts capable of denying them blessings from God.

He also urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the essence of the Eid-ul-Fitr, which he described as the festival of Holiness.

He then implored Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.

