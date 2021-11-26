Police Inspector dismissed, to face trial over killing of five persons in Enugu

A Police Inspector who allegedly shot and killed five person and injured four others in Enugu State has been dismissed while he is also to face prosecution over the incident.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Mr Muri Musa, on Friday approved the the dismissal of the Inspector, Edem Ebong who llegedly shot and killed five persons and injured four others at Golf Estate, Enugu metropolis, on June 20, 2021.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the AIG also approved that Ebong, who was attached to the Special Protection Unit SPU, Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, be prosecuted.

“The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Anambra State, AIG Muri Umar Musa, has approved the recommended punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force and prosecution of Inspector Edem Ebong, hitherto attached to Special Protection Unit, SPU, Base 9 Umuahia, for the offence of murder.

“The approval is sequel to the command’s conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons as well as the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons, by the Inspector at Golf Estate, Enugu, on 20/06/2021.”