2023: ‘El-Rufai’s plea to Nigerians to reject PDP laughable, an insult to electorate’

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described plea by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, that Nigerians should vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and not the main opposition party, come 2023, as laughable and an insult to the electorate.

Besides, PDP said the call by the Kaduna governor that Nigerians should avoid being returned to the pre-2015 by not voting the main opposition party also showed that APC is now jittery of its imminent defeat.

Spokesperson of the party, Barr Taofik Gani, said this on Friday in its reaction, while speaking with the Tribune Online, declaring that Nigerians now knew they were deceived into voting the APC type of change in 2015 and 2019.

According to the party chieftain, the citizens now live a worse form of life, describing the country as tensed up now, with everyone not sure of tomorrow, adding that APC as custodians cannot be allowed to continue administering the country.

“The call from El- Rufai that Nigerians should vote APC 2023 is laughable and an insult to the electorate.

“In any case, it also exposes that the APC is now jittery of their imminent defeat. Nigerians now know they were deceived into voting the APC type of change in 2015 and 2019.

“They now live worse. The country is tense and everyone is not sure of tomorrow. Such custodians cannot be allowed to continue Administration. APC has really failed and El- Rufai is only exposing the jitters,” he said.

Speaking further, the PDP spokesperson said the main opposition party had been vindicated by the misrule and bastardisation of the country foisted by the ruling APC.

Gani, while noting that the Kaduna governor was playing a dirty politics, being one “who served in the PDP government and decamped to APC only to start demonizing the PDP,” challenged El- Rufai to say on his honour if he really wanted the Nigerian electorate to vote the APC in 2023.

“The PDP has been vindicated by the misrule and bastardization of the country foisted by the APC. We challenge El- Rufai to say on his honour if he really wants the electorates to vote the APC in 2023,” PDP spokesperson said.

