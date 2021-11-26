Nigeria will be shut down if fuel subsidy is removed, NANS tells FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rejected the proposed removal of fuel subsidy as announced by the Federal Government, warning that the country will be totally shut down by students and Nigerian youths should the subsidy be removed.

NANS also rejected the proposal by the Federal Government that N5,000 would be paid to 40 million vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, speaking at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, said Nigerian students and indeed Nigerians have suffered enough under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and would no longer take further anti-people policies that would aggravate the current situation.

He said Nigerian students were rudely shocked by the statement credited to the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mr Mele Kyari to the effect that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) could sell as much as N340 by February 2022, saying this was unacceptable.

He said it would be uncanny for the Federal Government to contemplate removing fuel subsidy and increasing the pump price of fuel when already the prices of Kerosene, diesel and cooking gas have gone totally out of control.

He argued that once fuel subsidy is removed and the price of fuel is increased, prices of commodities in the market would skyrocket beyond the reach of a common man, workers and that students would bear the most brunt.

Asefon also said the proposed payment of N5,000 to 40 million “poorest Nigerians” to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal would open up another window of corruption in the country, disclosing that from the calculation of NANS, the payment of N5,000 to N40 million Nigerians for two years would amount to N2.8 trillion.

He queried the rationale for this, claiming that there was no credible existing data of such Nigerians, while also disclosing that the amount would be higher than the over two trillion currently being paid for fuel subsidy.

He said: “Nigeria is already sitting on the keg of gunpowder and any attempt to further inflict pains and suffering on the people will lead to an explosion.

“But let us first of all categorical state that on behalf of the suffering millions of Nigerian Students; and on behalf of the millions of the frustrated masses of the Nigerian people who are our parents; brothers and sisters; uncles and aunts; friends and neighbours, we reject this socioeconomic evil proposal and we shall resist it. Nigerians are really suffering.

“We are in dire socioeconomic straits. We are weeping in our hearts and souls. We are dying in silence. We feel the agony and anguish because we are practically involved.

“Therefore, any attempt to aggravate the social woes and economic manacles that we already face and wear will not only be unconscionable but reckless. It will amount to testing the patience of Nigerians too far. And we wish to warn against it.

“The country is very stretched and tensed. In case the government is not aware, we are passing them this intelligence free of charge now. Again we advise, let the government not stretch it further.

“The consequences will be dire. The people are already flamed. Mendacity will beget mendacity. NANS is happy that the organised labour and civil society groups have all rejected the proposal. We shall ensure that the entire country is shut down and paralysed should the Federal Government proceed with its insensitive plan of deregulation, or even any further increase in the pump price of fuel. We have had enough,” he said.

The NANS President reminded the Federal Government that NANS was not totally against deregulation, but insisted that conditions already agreed upon before any talk about deregulation could start, including building new refineries and making the four existing ones functional have not been met.

