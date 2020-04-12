Police Inspector arrested, detained for extorting N40,000 from vehicle owner

A Police Inspector was on Sunday, April 12, arrested by his employer, the Nigerian Police, for extorting N40,000 from a vehicle owner he arrested for violating the movement restriction order in Lagos State after his act was shown in a video on the social media.

The officer, Inspector Taloju Martin, was attached to Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO) and was seen counting the money which he collected from a vehicle owner. He has since been handed over to the Provost Marshal of the Lagos State Police Command for orderly room trial.

According to a statement signed by Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer, the man was seen in the video forcefully extorting the money from the vehicle owner and the video which trended on the social media at the weekend, got to the attention of the Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, “Attention of Lagos State Police Command is drawn to a video on social media in which an Inspector was captured counting N40,000 he extorted from the owner of a vehicle he impounded for violating restriction of movement order.

“After analysing the video, the culprit was identified and arrested. He is Inspector Taloju Martin attached to Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO). The complainant has also been identified. The money extorted is recovered and handed over to him by the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an in depth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector arrested is handed over to Provost Marshall for Orderly Room Trials.

“Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”