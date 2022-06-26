Police, hunters rescue kidnapped expatriate in Osun

A combined team of Osun State Police Command and the state chapter of the
Hunters Association of Nigeria on Saturday rescued a kidnapped expatriate at Iyere area of Atakumosa West local government area of the state.
Investigations revealed that the rescued victim was abducted four days ago at a mining site around Iganmodi town of the area council by the kidnappers who reportedly whisked him away.
He was later set free by the rescuers after a fierce battle between them and the abductors.
It was learnt that the abductee was at the mining site with some miners who ran away when they perceived that the kidnappers were approaching them.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
Information had it that passers-by who saw the kidnappers while carrying out the act, informed local hunters and the police around the vicinity.
When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and said all efforts are being intensified to nab the kidnappers.