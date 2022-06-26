Police, hunters rescue kidnapped expatriate in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo/Osogbo
A combined team of Osun State Police Command and the state chapter of the
Hunters Association of Nigeria on Saturday rescued a kidnapped expatriate at Iyere area of Atakumosa West local government area of the state.

Investigations revealed that the rescued victim was abducted four days ago at a mining site around Iganmodi town of the area council by the kidnappers who reportedly whisked him away.

He was later set free by the rescuers after a fierce battle between them and the abductors.

It was learnt that the abductee was at the mining site with some miners who ran away when they perceived that the kidnappers were approaching them.

Information had it that passers-by who saw the kidnappers while carrying out the act, informed local hunters and the police around the vicinity.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and said all efforts are being intensified to nab the kidnappers.

