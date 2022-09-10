Police hand over Friday Momoh to NDLEA in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command on Saturday handed a 26-year-old drug dealer Friday Momoh to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Mr Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, Kogi NDLEA Commander, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja.

He said: “The NDLEA today, Saturday, Sept 10, acknowledged the transfer of Friday Momoh, a suspected drug dealer to us by the Nigeria Police on Friday, Sept. 9.

“Momoh was reportedly arrested just by the gate of the Kogi State Polytechnic by the security men of the institution.”

Abdullahi-Fakai disclosed that the suspect was nabbed with multiple drugs including Cannabis Sativa aka Indian Hemp.

He added that ”investigation has since commenced.”

The commander thanked the Police in Kogi especially the CP, Edward Egbuka, for the sustained synergy, cooperation and understanding existing between the force and his agency.

Recalled that the operatives of the Kogi Polytechnic Security Unit intercepted Momoh, who was in possession of suspected hard drugs while trying to enter the main campus of the Polytechnic in Lokoja.

Found in his possession were 66 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 containers of the weed, assorted charms, scissors, N52,000 cash and other hard drugs called ‘ICE’.

