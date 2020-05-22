Police, frontline workers in war against COVID-19 ― PCRC

The Oyo State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has commended the efforts of policemen, especially the Inspectors and rank and file in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic while describing them as one of the most important frontline workers tackling the virus.

The PCRC chairman in the state, Reverend Peter Omofoye, stated this while donating bags of rice and crates of eggs worth over N600,000 to the police at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Friday.

Omofoye said “people should not only derive joy in criticising the police but should also be concerned about their welfare.

“It is as a result of this that the PCRC, in collaboration with Crime Alert, has decided to support the police during this period with the palliatives.”

The PCRC chairman urged members of the public to continue to support the police and adhere to government directives in a bid to win the COVID-19 war.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said the PCRC is the first non-governmental organisations to have reached out to the police at this period.

Olukolu thanked the PCRC and Crime Alert, adding that the items would be distributed among Inspectors and rank and file.

The police boss also thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, for his support for the command at all times.

