 Police escorts allegedly kill two tricycle passengers in Delta

Two tricycle passengers have been allegedly shot dead while the tricycle rider was injured by police escorts attached to a VIP at Ugbolokposo at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Amid sketchy details as to the exact time the incident occurred, unconfirmed sources told Tribune Online it occurred Tuesday evening.

A witness, however, explained that the tricycle rider was trying to overtake the VIP convoy when the armed escort of policemen opened fire on the occupants.

In the process, two persons were shot dead while the Keke (tricycle) rider sustained gunshot injuries.

It was gathered that one of the deceased was a ticket collector at Ugbolokposu Junction identified as Apepe and the other was a meat vendor at Effurun Market simply identified as Charlie.

Following the incident, angry youths and Keke riders in a show of solidarity stormed the Ebrumede Police Station Tuesday night and threatened to set it on fire.

Sources said there was crossfire between the police and youths before things were put under control.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, on the alleged killing late Wednesday confirmed the incident, noting that an investigation is ongoing to unravel the identity of the alleged police officers.

“I can’t confirm the entire report. However, yes, we got the report that a yet-to-be-identified convoy around the community had an argument with the Keke, and one of the security operatives shot at the Keke killing two persons.

“Investigation is on to unravel the identity of the people who did this dastardly act,” he vowed.

