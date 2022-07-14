BREAKING: Kwankwaso picks Lagos pastor, Bishop Idahosa, as running mate

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has chosen Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The party made the announcement on the official Twitter page on Thursday.

“Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State,” the party tweeted.

Idahosa is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters at Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

He is from Edo State.

More details soon.