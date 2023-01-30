Police engage hoodlums in shootout, neutralise two, recover arms, ammunition in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command, Ovwian Aladja Division, after a shootout, neutralized two robbery suspects in Udu, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The hoodlums were trailed to a club in Udu by operatives led by the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba on January 26.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, said one AK47 rifle and 27 rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“On 26/01/2023, the DPO Ovwian Aladja received information that two members of a dreaded armed robbery/kidnapping gang were sighted at a club in Udu LGA, the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba swiftly mobilized and led police operatives, stormed the club where one of the suspects was arrested.

“Suspect immediately confessed to being a member of an armed robbery/kidnapping gang, he then led the operatives to their hideout in Udu where the police operatives were engaged in a serious gun duel by his gang members.

“During the gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralized by the operatives. The suspect arrested at the club was fatally wounded in the crossfire while other members of the gang escaped.

“One AK47 rifle and twenty-seven (27) rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered. The injured suspect gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,” he narrated.





Meanwhile, operatives of the Raiders Squad of the command deployed to Oghara on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, on January 29, raided a suspected cultists hideout at the back of Oghara Grammar school and recovered one AK47 rifle, one double barrel gun, and cartridges.