Police nab 9 suspected cult members, others for robbery in Oyo

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspected killer of a 65-year-old man, identified as one Moshood Orolade, nine suspected cult members, among others for various criminal offences at various communities in Oyo.

Olorode was murdered in cold blood on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023 at his residence, Alakia area in Egbeda local government area.

Parading the suspect alongside others before the newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo Command, Adewale Osifeso disclosed that the assailants forcefully gained entry into the residence of the victim with the use of mortal and other dangerous objects.

He added that during the raid which lasted for several hours, the assailant terminated the life of the deceased and subsequently dispossessed members of his family of their valuables including cell phones and huge amount of monies.

The police reports stated, on 3rd January, 2023 at about 0130hrs, a notorious robbery syndicate invaded a Community, at Alakia area, Ibadan with guns, cutlasses and some other dangerous weapons.

The suspects broke into the Orolade family compound where they were attacked and dispossessed of cell phones, a huge sum of money and some other valuable items at gunpoint.

Regrettably, the head of the family whose name was later given as Moshood Orolade was brutally murdered in cold blood by the armed robbers before fleeing from the scene of crime.

A distress call, according to the report was put through to the police which resulted in the arrest of the kingpin of the armed robbery syndicate

Also, nine suspected members of Alora and Aye cult confraternities have been arrested at different locations in Ibadan and Oke-Ogun areas of Oyo state.





Two of the suspects were alleged to be responsible for an attack on a student of The Polytechnic Ibadan, one Lekan Isaac who narrowly escaped death by whiskers.

The suspects with the intent to kill the victim attacked him with dangerous weapons but the swift intervention of the police saved the situation.

The report added, “A team of Police operatives attached to the Command Monitoring Unit and Policemen from Sango Division were dispatched to the institution and on their arrival, the said student was found in the pool of his blood and gasping for breath having been fatally injured by the rampaging cultists.

Similarly, two suspected members of AIYE cult confraternity unleasing mayhem on the students of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, have been arrested.

As at the time of their arrest, two locally-made single-barrel Pistols, one Double Barrel Gun, Six Live Cartridges and one Jack Knife were found in their possessions.

In another development, nine suspected were paraded in connection with reported cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and illegal possession of firearms.

A young lady (name withheld), according to the police report went to visit her friend at a location at Alakia, Ibadan and on getting to the community at about 2100hrs, she was accosted at a desolate spot by the community night security guards.

In a rather twisted turn of events, the young lady having been, dispossessed of her mobile phone was whisked to another desolate spot where she was held till about 0125hrs (The next day).

In furtherance of the above, the three guards took turns at having unlawful carnal knowledge of the young lady and as well forced her to transfer money into a bank account before she was abandoned to fate at the scene.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. One DANE gun which they used for criminal activity and the INFINIX Mobile Phone belonging to the victim were recovered from the suspects.