Police discover corpse of kidnapped brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman

The corpse of Opaluwa Okpanachi Samuel, brother to Simeon Opaluwa Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Kogi State Council has been found along Ejule Aloma road.

Opaluwa Okpanachi was kidnapped, on Wednesday, along the Ejule – Aloma Road while returning from an official assignment in Ugwolawo.

Late Opaluwa until his death was the officer attached to the Primary Health Centre in Ochikala, Aloma.

Late Opaluwa Okpanachi Samuel was kidnapped yesterday in the evening but the police found his corpse today morning.

While he was in the captivity of the kidnappers, a family source said no ransom was demanded only for his lifeless body to be found.

His remains according to family members said he is presently deposited at a mortuary.





The family members said bullet wounds were found on one of his thighs. Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Simeon Opaluwa said that yesterday he also lost an Aunty to an accident in Ajaka, and feels deeply saddened and devastated.

All efforts to reach the Divisional Police Officer in Ejule for more information proved abortive as he could not be reached.

