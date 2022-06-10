I remain a formidable Oyo APC member, says Olooye Adegoke

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant in Oyo South Senatorial District, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has said despite the way the primary of the senatorial district went, he remains a formidable member of the party in the state.

As he also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling APC at the primary at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Olooye Adegoke, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland stated this while hosting his supporters at a get-together at his hotel, Channel 8 premium hotel, Ikolaba/Bodija Ibadan.

Olooye Adegoke said the purpose of bringing his coordinators across the nine local governments that make Oyo south senatorial district is to allay their fear of the next political agenda as well as socialize with them to dance away the bitterness of the outcome of the primary.

Addressing his teeming supporters, Olooye Adegoke said, “the purpose of this gathering is to socialise, interact and to let you know that primary has come and gone, but that does not the end of the road.

“I want to tell you that I remain a formidable member of APC so that when some people are firing political guns, you will let them know that we are going nowhere, we remain in APC to work as a team to take Oyo APC to next level by coming out victorious in 2023 election.





“Though some political parties have to me we remain in APC for better. My principle is that let what has transpired be expired and let us aspire for new aspirations. I want to encourage you that we still have lots of programs, and lives ahead of us. God has his plan for us, that is not the end of our political project because I still have lots of plans ahead of me and I know God has a lot of plans for me as well.

“Probably I know some of us were bitter with what happened but I am not bitter at all, that’s why I need to get all of you together to dance away that bitterness. The senatorial primary is just the beginning and we must all work together as a team to win Oyo state for APC both at the state and presidential elections.

“I want to use this opportunity to all congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the APC presidential primary election, which shows his tenacity, commitment, and fulfilment of life ambition.

“I also want to commend the national leadership of our party for the successful completion of the presidential primary, this shows the demonstration of the democratic process.”

While lauding the APC for its successful conclusion of the presidential primary and special convention, Olooye Adegoke said the party at the national level displayed a total commitment to the tenets of a democratic setting.

