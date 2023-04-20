The Nigeria Police Force has disbursed N20.9m to the families of police officers who lost their lives while on official assignment during the 2022 nationwide ENDSARS protest in Oyo state.

The cheques were presented to the beneficiaries at the Police Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan on Thursday. The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, disclosed that the families of the 20 officers who died while on duty benefited from the Group Life Assurance Scheme.

The 20 beneficiaries under the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, received cheques amounting to N20,943,755.36k.

The Commissioner of Police urged the beneficiaries, who are the Next of Kin of deceased police officers, to use the money judiciously for the upkeep and welfare of their families.

He further explained that the IGP’s welfare scheme was intended to ameliorate the suffering or hardship faced by the deceased’s immediate family before the benefits of such officers are paid.

The Commissioner concluded his remarks by praying for the departed souls.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, one of the Next of Kin expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for the gesture.

She said, “In a moment of joy with tears, and overwhelmed by the gesture of the Inspector General of Police, the beneficiaries promised to make good use of the money as it comes in a time of need.”

