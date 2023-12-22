The Imo State Police Command has declared missing one Nkechi Ben Okafor, female, of Agidi Ihube in Okigwe and Nicholas Ihim male of Agiriga Road also of Okigwe.

In a statement issued Friday in Owerri by the Police Command Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye said that Nkechi Ben Okafor, 31, dark in complexion, has tribal mark on the forehead, is average in height and speaks Igbo and English languages fluently.

According to him, Nkechi left home sometime in August 2023 to an unknown destination and has since not come back. “All efforts made to trace her whereabouts proved abortive.”

He urged anyone with useful information regarding her whereabouts should kindly report to the nearest police station or call the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

The PPRO said that Nicholas Ehime, 49, dark in complexion, tall in height, has no tribal marks and speaks Igbo and English languages fluently.

He left his house at the above address with his motorcycle on 24/11/2023 and has not returned since then and all efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

The Police spokesman appealed to anyone with useful information regarding his whereabouts to kindly report to the nearest police station or call the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

The Imo State Police Command informed the general public of a found male child named Sochima Obinna, about two (2) years of age.

ASP said that Obinna was found wandering about along the road at Akatta in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State on 10/12/2023 at about 2345hrs.

He appealed to members of the public who may know the child or the parents to come to the office of the Police Public Relations Office, Police Headquarters, Owerri, or call the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08148024755 for identification and collection.

