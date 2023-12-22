Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Friday flagged off the renovation of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, as part of government’s commitment to revamping the education sector in the area.

The project is part of the NG-CARES programme of the World Bank towards rehabilitating existing facilities through public works.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the renovation of the institution’s infrastructure is the first in a series of similar exercises that will take place in select institutions throughout the state.

In his speech at the programme, Lawal reaffirmed his commitment to overhauling the state’s education sector.

According to the Governor, “we intend to ensure prudent use of the NG-CARES funds in line with the processes and procedures of the World Bank for the improvement of our public institutions while also providing employment opportunities for the people in the process.

“The flag off today is the beginning of several other public works projects across the state.

“Many of our schools, hospitals and rural roads are selected for renovation and rehabilitation in line with the World Bank’s prescribed requirements.

“At the same time, a substantial component of the grant shall go for cash transfers.

“I am confident that our citizens will take full advantage of this scheme and honestly reap its benefits.

“We are hardworking people who strongly focus on industry, commerce, and trade.

“As a government, we are committed to doing everything within our power and by the Grace of God, create an enabling environment to generate economic activities for all benefit.”

“I hope that the work that begins today on this campus will improve the quality of infrastructure in the college to support learning, teaching and research.

“We are determined to rehabilitate all dilapidated structures in our institutions and provide the necessary furniture and equipment for the good of our children and a better tomorrow.”

