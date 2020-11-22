Police confirmed death of abducted Nasarawa APC chairman

Latest News
By Chuwang Dungs-Lafia
Ekiti APC, APC, Adamawa, election, amendment of party constitution, Oyo APC, CNPP, Ondo 2020, reconciliation meeting, Lagos East senatorial seat, Fasanmi, truth to power, APC, Delta, Salary slash, South-West APC hails Yari, BAPC Bauchi Ondo 2020 Oke Ondo 2020, APC Chairman in Akwanga LGA, APC, Benin, Amosun, Okorocha, nominees, Lagos, bye-election, Lagos East, Nasarawa APC chairman
The Nasarawa State police command has confirmed the death of the kidnapped chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Philip Shekwo.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State command, ASP Rahnam Nansel said the lifeless body of the Nasarawa APC chairman was found a meter away from his house around Kurikyo road in Lafia, the state capital.
He said the investigation is ongoing and his corpse has been deposited for post-mortem examination.
Tribune Online had reported earlier that Mr Shekwo was kidnapped in the late hours of Saturday at his residence in Lafia.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdullahi- Balarabe Ibrahim, the state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, government official, party faithful and sympathisers are now in the house of the slain party chairman.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU 

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…

[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: FDA approves emergency use of drug Trump received

Latest News

No COVID-19 positive Corps member in Bauchi camp, says NYSC

Latest News

Recession: Nigeria needs critical leadership for economic sustainability ― Atiku

Latest News

NDPHC to complete four NIPPs with 2000MWs combined capacity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More