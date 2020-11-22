Police confirmed death of abducted Nasarawa APC chairman

The Nasarawa State police command has confirmed the death of the kidnapped chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Philip Shekwo.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State command, ASP Rahnam Nansel said the lifeless body of the Nasarawa APC chairman was found a meter away from his house around Kurikyo road in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the investigation is ongoing and his corpse has been deposited for post-mortem examination.

Tribune Online had reported earlier that Mr Shekwo was kidnapped in the late hours of Saturday at his residence in Lafia.