ASUU mourns Balarabe Musa, describes him as a revolutionary

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has mourned a former Governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, it described as a revolutionary that will be missed for his socialist ideal.

ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said the Union has lost a great ally in the person of Balarabe’s death on Wednesday 11, 2020.

He said the late Elder statesman was a committed revolutionary who worked for the socialist transformation of Nigeria, saying Balarabe Musa’s idea of a socialist Nigeria would have been a model for Africa.

“His departure is a challenge to the people’s radical socialist movement in Nigeria to close ranks and unite the oppressed to form their own party; with the goal of fulfilling Balarabe’s vision of Nigeria as a free and united people living in a socialist country,” he said.

Ogunyemi, further noted that Musa was a major source of inspiration to the consolidation of ASUU principles, said his advocacy for state-funded education at all levels and state-financed health provision, transportation, housing and employment endeared him to the grassroots and left-wing politicians and activists not only in Kaduna State but all over Nigeria and beyond.

He said: “The gates of his house were practically wide open to all and sundry for much of the day. He placed himself and his meagre resources at the disposal of whoever came his way for assistance.

“Yet Comrade Musa was regarded as the poorest former governor in the history of Nigeria; a tragedy of the Nigerian condition where wealth and status are measured in material possessions acquired through primitive accumulation,” he said.

