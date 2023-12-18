Abia Police Command confirmed on Monday an incident of child theft in Umuahia.

Confirming the incident in a press statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO ASP Maureen Chinaka, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, Kenechukwu Onwumelie, said, “On the 17th of December 2023, at about 0900 hours, Mrs Ifeanyi Uduma Ibe, a resident of Ubakala Street by Ossah Road, Umuahia, reported to the Central Police Station (CPS) Umuahia that she entrusted four children to the care of a new female tenant, including two of hers and her neighbours’, namely: JOY UDUMA (female, three years old), OGBONNA UDUMA (male, six years old), CHIOMA KINGSLEY (female, five years old), and MIRACLE IKECHUKWU (female, five years old).

“Unfortunately, on the same day, the new tenant made away with the four children.

“Police interaction with Mrs Ibe revealed that the tenant had moved in just three days before the incident, and Mrs Ibe could not provide details such as the tenant’s name or GSM number.

“Anyone with useful information regarding the missing children should report to the nearest police station.

“The complainant, Mrs. Ibe, brought this report to the attention of the police one day after the incident occurred.

“At present, the police have arrested some suspects associated with the unknown tenant, and an investigation is in progress to determine the whereabouts of the children.

“The public is strongly advised to report matters of this nature immediately to the police control room as soon as they discover such occurrences before physically reporting the incident at the police station.

“Avoid entrusting underage children to unfamiliar individuals and maintain a vigilant approach when minors are seen with adult companions. Interview both the child and the accompanying person; if unsatisfied with explanations, involve the police for necessary action.”.

Last Saturday evening, three tenants in Umuahia realised that four of their children had been taken away by their new neighbour, who had just packed in three days earlier.

The tenants are Madam Ngozi Kingsley from Okon Ohafia Ohafia LGA, Madam Ifeanyi Uduma of Okon Ohafia and sister to Ngozi Kingsley, and Madam Blessing Peter Obasi from Nwoke compound, Elugwu Nguzu Edda in Ebonyi State. All are traders in Umuahia.

According to them, the suspect (a woman) whose identity was yet to be determined packed in on Thursday, December 15, into the compound as a new tenant.

Within the first two days, she and her friend, also a woman, presented themselves as people who love children by playing with them, buying them gifts, and sending them on errands. At one point, they went to buy brooms and other things with one of the grown-up children, who later escaped abduction by the suspects.

They are now pleading with the security agencies and government at all levels to come to their assistance.

Recall that three weeks ago, four siblings of the same parents who were sent off in a tricycle to school in Umuahia have yet to be seen to date.

