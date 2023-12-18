The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, will begin its 2023 press week celebrations this week with free medical check-ups for its members across the 12 chapels in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, 2023 Press Week Committee, Abdulrosheed Okiki, all the outlined programmes will be held at the NUJ Press Centre, opposite St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road, Ilorin.

According to the statement, the free medical check-up sponsored by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The medical check-ups include blood and urine tests, fasting blood sugar, blood pressure, and breast screening for female members, among others.

The medical examination will be followed at noon by an inter-chapel scrabble tournament sponsored by a leading IT firm in Nigeria, Plat Technologies Ltd.

Okiki said, “The major highlight of the event is a public lecture with the theme “Transformative Community Development: The Roles of the Media.”. The guest speaker was Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe.

“Dr. Olohungbebe was, until his appointment this December, the Coordinator, Centre for Community Development, Kwara State University, Malete.”

“Another key event is the award billed to be held alongside the lecture on Thursday, December 21, 2023, also at the Press Centre.”

Among distinguished Nigerians expected at the event are the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, members of the National Assembly; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Engineer Yakubu Danladi Salihu, members of the state legislative and executive arms; Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor Alhaji Saadu Salahu; and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

Also expected at the grand finale or lecture are media executives in the state, captains of industries, and members of academia.

Okiki urged chapel leaders along with their members to turn out en masse to participate in the annual programme, which promises to be educative, informative, and impactful.

