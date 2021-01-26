Police confirm attack on Sunday Igboho’s house

The Oyo State police command has confirmed the attack on the house of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “At about 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, a report was received at Sanyo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra, firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process, while the amount of damage on other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO of Sanyo police station got wind of the incident, he contacted the fire service, while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”