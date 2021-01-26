Police confirm attack on Sunday Igboho’s house

Metro
By Adewale Oshodi

The Oyo State police command has confirmed the attack on the house of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said:  “At about 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, a report was received at Sanyo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra, firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze. 

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process, while the amount of damage on other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO of Sanyo police station got wind of the incident, he contacted the fire service, while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Metro

Family of Edo Immigration PRO worry over kidnappers’ silence

Metro

17 persons convicted, undergo community service for violating COVID-19 protocols in…

Metro

Osun rescues physically challenged girl locked up for five years

Metro

Amotekun arrests woman for selling day-old baby to pastor for N10,000 in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More