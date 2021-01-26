NECO reschedules 2020 SSCE external exams

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for external candidates as well as internal candidates who missed some papers during the #EndSars protest in some states of the Federation.

Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the shift in date followed requests by candidates to be given more time for the completion of the registration process.

He said the examination would now commence on Monday, February 8, 2021 and end on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Recall that the Council had earlier scheduled to start the SSCE for external candidates on Monday, February 1, 2021 and end on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

But Sani in the statement said: “Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External), the National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for examination.

“Thus, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday, February 1, 2021 and end on Wednesday March 3, 2021 will now start on Monday, February 8, 2021 and end on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

“The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centres to be designated.

“All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website.

“All candidates, stakeholders and the general public are to take note of the above information,” he said.

The Council had announced that #EndSARS protest had prevented a total of 233,000 candidates from taking the examination in some states, and pledged to accommodate the candidates in the external examination.

The Registrar gave the lists of states affected by the protest to include Abia, Enugu, Edo, River, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Lagos. Others are Oyo, Kano, FCT and Ogun.