The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Mohammed Dankwara, on Monday in Benin City, reactivated the earlier ban on the use of unregistered vehicles, and spy number plates.

Also banned are unauthorised dealers’ vehicle number plates, covered vehicle number plates and the use of vehicles with only one vehicle number plate, fixed either at the front or back of vehicle by car owners in the state.

This was contained in a press release made available to journalists in Benin by the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwanbuzor.

According to CP Mohammed Dankwara, it is important for the members of the public to know that such acts are illegal as they are clearly in contravention to Section 4 of Road Traffic Acts and Regulations.

He lamented that the provision of the law is consciously and deliberately violated by offenders in order to deceive members of the public to consistently indulge in the criminal acts.

Mohammed Dankwara, however, said that affected users are given one week with effect from July 17, 2023 to register their vehicles, and number plates according to standard.

“Car owners whose vehicles have been duly registered but flagrantly refused to fix it to their vehicles or chooses to fix one out of the pairs either in the front or back to desist from the act.

“Users of government vehicles (official vehicles) to desist from using the government vehicles attached to them after 6 pm.

“And also to stop swapping of the official number plates to other vehicles owned by them as the laws prohibiting it are still in force”, the release quoted Dankwara.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE